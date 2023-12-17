Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets WHO Director-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met in Geneva with Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) HE Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The two sides discussed latest developments in Gaza Strip, especially the Israeli aggression on Kamal Adwan Hospital and health facilities in the strip. They also discussed avenues for cooperation between Qatar and the WHO in providing medical assistance and treatment for sick and wounded Palestinians.



HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended, during the meeting, the State of Qatar's thanks to WHO for supporting the health sector in Gaza, affirming that the State of Qatar welcomes the adoption of WHO Executive Board's resolution during its special session on the health situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, especially that it was the first time since Oct. 7 for a resolution to be unanimously adopted on the war on Gaza within the United Nations' system.

Her Excellency added that the State of Qatar hopes that WHO would follow up on the implementation of the resolution's items, including the arrival of workers operating in the medical field, provision of water, electricity and fuel supplies, stopping the attacks on health care facilities, as well as protection of sick people, health workers and those operating in the field of providing humanitarian assistance, in addition to urging all parties to live up to their obligations in accordance with the international humanitarian law, especially the obligations related to protecting civilians in the armed conflict and those operating in the medical field.