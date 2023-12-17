President Of Egypt Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El Sisi received Sunday the credentials of HE Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Egypt.

HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad A Thani to HE the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt and His Highness's wishes of good health and happiness to His Excellency, and to the government and people of Egypt continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, HE the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt entrusted HE the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress and development.