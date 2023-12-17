Qatar To Host COSP To United Nations Convention Against Corruption In 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar will host the meetings of the 11th session of the Conference of the States Parties (COSP) to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, scheduled for 2025.

Participants in the 10th session of the COSP to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, which concluded its work in Atlanta, the United States of America, chose the State of Qatar to host the next edition of the conference, as Qatar submitted an official request to host it, in light of its keenness to permanently contribute to supporting international efforts to prevent corruption, combat it, and enhance the implementation of the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

In its 10th session, under the theme "UNCAC at 20: Uniting the World Against Corruption," the conference discussed a number of topics and organizational issues, such as electing members of the office, approving and organizing the agenda, as well as reviewing the implementation of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

The conference participants also exchanged various knowledge and experiences on mechanisms for promoting the principles of integrity and transparency in member states.

The participants discussed various issues related to combating corruption in member states and the legal procedures followed by the competent authorities.

The conference also addressed issues of measuring corruption, protecting whistleblowers, transparency of beneficial ownership, public procurement, and other issues.

The 10th session of the COSP brought together more than 2,000 participants from governments, regional and international organizations, in addition to anti-corruption experts, representatives of the private sector, civil society, and youth.

The State of Qatar was among the first world countries to host the COSP to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, as part of its pioneering efforts to enhance international cooperation to prevent and combat corruption. Doha hosted the 3rd session of the conference in 2009.

During that session, the Mechanism for the Review of Implementation of the United Nations Convention against Corruption was adopted, which continues to play the largest role in promoting the implementation of the Convention and exchanging relevant international experiences.