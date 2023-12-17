In Recognition Of Her Long-Standing Dedicated Service, Family Lawyer Minji Kim Received The KCSC Community Service Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Minji Kim, attorney in the Fairfax, Virginia areaANNANDALE, VIRGINIA, USA, December 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fairfax area lawyer Minji Kim was one of the honorees at the 49th annual fundraising dinner hosted by the Korean Community Center of Greater Washington (KCSC, Chairman Jina Kim). More than 300 guests were in attendance. The event was held at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner Hotel, and the theme was“Building a Safe and Integrated Community (BUIDING SAFE AND COMMUNITY).” This is the first time since COVID-19 that the event was again held in-person.The Keynote speaker was Kyung-Bok Yoon, the President of the Korean-American Community Foundation of New York, who shared some of his experiences growing up amidst prejudices against people of color.Chairman Yoon noted that his“childhood experiences enabled me to support community organizations and effectively provide resources according to the needs of the organizations... It will be easier if we all work together to help those who are left behind.” He concluded that“We must join forces for the greater good of our next generation.”At the subsequent awards ceremony, Fairfax County Health Department Director Addo- Ayensu received the Public Service Award , and attorneys Minji Kim and Sarah Tae received the Community Service Award.Minji Kim has been doing pro bono work at the Korean Service Center of Greater Washington (KCSC) since 2019, providing legal clinics (free consultations) in family law, divorce, landlord-tenant, civil, criminal (misdemeanor) and other matters that affect the lives of Asian American individuals and families. Moreover, since the beginning of her legal career, Ms. Kim has participated in volunteer efforts to support the community. Already during law school, she also served as a Management Board member at the International Center for Law and Religion Studies at Brigham Young University. In her first position after graduating from law school, Ms. Kim worked at the Asian Pacific American Legal Resource Center (APALRC) in Washington, D.C., where she provided legal services to low-income individuals and families.Commented Minji Kim,“While I am grateful for the recognition of my work, I am just a small contributor to the welfare of the entire community. If we all just cooperate, we will create a better future for ourselves and our children, regardless of race, skin color, and national origin. In the end, we are all human beings who deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. And remember that no matter what race you are and where you come from, our DNA is 99.9 percent identical.”The Korea Daily also published an article on this event, seeAbout Minji KimMs. Minji Kim is a family law trial and appellate attorney and a founding member of Prosper Law PLLC with offices in Annandale, Virginia and Ellicott City, Maryland. Ms. Kim is admitted to practice law in Virginia (VA), Maryland (MD), and the District of Columbia (D.C.). Ms. Kim graduated from J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. During law school, Ms. Kim worked as a judicial extern for Judge Ted Stewart in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah and for Justice Deno Himonas at the Utah Supreme Court. Also, Ms. Kim served as a Management Board member at the International Center for Law and Religion Studies. Ms. Kim is a member of the A. Sherman Christensen American Inn of Court I.Minji Kim, Esq.Prosper Law PLLCVirginia Office:4115 Annandale Rd, Ste 301Annandale, VA 22003(703) 593-9246 | (703) 656-4891 (fax)Maryland Office:3545 Ellicott Mills Dr, Ste 203Ellicott City, MD 21043(443) 901-8693 | (703) 656-4891 (fax)About The Korean Community Service Center of Greater Washington (KCSC)The Korean Community Service Center of Greater Washington's mission is to assist and empower Asian Americans and new immigrants to become well-adjusted and fully contributing members of the United States through social services, education, advocacy, and development of resources. Its vision is to promote the well-being and quality of life of Asian American community members. KCSC offers a variety of services and programs, which are guided by the following principles:* Person-centered, empowerment-based practice.* Culturally and linguistically competent provision of services.* Trauma-informed counseling.* Community-based outreach and education.* Development of helping partnerships, collaborations and alliances.Website:

