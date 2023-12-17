Rogomi Inc. Launches Software Development Subscription Plans, Providing Access To Proficient Team Of Developers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rogomi Inc., a leading software agency with over 15 years of experience, launches new software development subscription plans starting at US$1,610 monthly.

- Ramon C. PastorPASIG CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rogomi Inc., a leading software development company with over 15 years of experience, is proud to announce the launch of its new software development subscription plans. These plans are designed to provide clients with exclusive access to a proficient team of developers, ensuring top-quality software solutions for their businesses.With over 300 apps designed and launched, Rogomi Inc. has established itself as a trusted partner for clients in need of software development services. The company's unwavering commitment to delivering software that works beautifully has earned them a reputation for excellence in the industry. If any issues arise, Rogomi Inc. offers a free period of up to 60 days to ensure complete client satisfaction.The subscription plans start at US$1,610 monthly, making it an affordable option for businesses of all sizes. Clients can choose from a range of plans that best suit their needs, with each plan offering access to a dedicated team of developers who will work closely with them to bring their ideas to life. This subscription model allows for a more efficient and cost-effective approach to software development, providing clients with a competitive edge in the market."Looking back, our experiences over the past fifteen years have taught us that software development can be a process fraught with uncertainty in cost and scope. This often causes undue tension between teams, leading to unnecessary delays & project downtime, and even failure. So, this has led us to a new approach to working together to bring your apps to life. There should be a better way to create software, and we believe we found a way to make that happen." says Rogomi Inc.'s CEO, Ramon C. Pastor.Rogomi Inc.'s software development subscription plans are now available for businesses looking to enhance their digital presence and streamline their operations. With its team of proficient developers and a proven track record of success, Rogomi Inc. is poised to continue delivering innovative and reliable software solutions for its clients. For more information, visit their website at .

