Council Of Scholars Solves Dozens Of Cases In Uruzgan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): A council of religious scholars has been able to decide more than 100 different disputes among the people in Dehrawud district of central Uruzgan province during the past nine months.

Operating since a year, the council called“Fiqhi Majlis” has 50 religious scholars from different areas of the province as its members.

Maulvi Fazal Mohammad, a member of the council, said they operated voluntarily and people from different areas of Uruzgan approached them to solve their problems.

He said they solved people's problems and disputes in the light of Sharia and Fiqa.

He added the council had so far resolved 110 disputes in the past nine months. The disputes included legal issues, land grabbing, enmities and other different cases.

Another member of the council, Maulvi Faqir Mohammad, said they had been able to satisfy 105 parties out of 110 with their decisions and the remaining five cases were referred to the district court.

“People are happy with our decisions and this is an easy way to solve the problems of common people.”

Uruzgan governor Maulvi Mohammad Ali Jan Ahmad said religious scholars had great responsibility in stability of society, solving problems and uniting the people.

He said solving more than 100 cases by the religious scholars in the past nine months was a great service to the people.

He also said that the provincial administration was committed to implementing the decisions made by religious scholars in Dehrawud district and asked other religious scholars to cooperate with the government in solving people's problems and disputes.

