9 Workers Killed In India Drone Manufacturing Factory Blast

Indian express reported at least nine workers were killed in a blast on Sunday at a factory manufacturing drones and explosives in western India, the government said.

The explosion at Solar Industries India in Maharashtra state's Nagpur city happened when the workers were in the packing area.

“It is very unfortunate that nine people including six women died in the explosion at Solar Industries in Nagpur,” the state's deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on X, formerly Twitter.

The company manufactures drones and explosives for the country's defence forces, he added.

