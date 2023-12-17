Nangarhar Rival Families Reconcile After Five Years

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Two families have reconciled ending their five years old enmity in the Shinwari district of eastern Nangarhar province, thanks to mediation from tribal leaders.

Originating from a land dispute, the feud left eight people wounded from both sides.

Sediqullah Qureshi, deputy head of information and culture, told Pajhwok Afghan News a five-year-old enmity between two rival families in Shinwari district had come to an end.

He said the feud between the families of Kunar Khan and Haji Gul Dad had started over land ownership.

The reconciliation happened after mediation from religious scholars, tribal leaders and local officials.

Maulvi Hayat Nabi, one of the participants of the reconciliation gathering, said Islam insisted on living peacefully, so they mediated between the rival families to end their animosity.

“We members of the jirga first took waak (authority) from both sides, then we tried to determine the blame and safety between them and finally we convinced both to make peace,” he added.

He said both the families promised to live peacefully like brothers.

Mahsel Khan, a member of Haji Gul Dad family, said the enmity had deprived both families of joys of life for five years.

He said ethnic leaders, religious scholars and officials should make peace between rival families so that the youths were not deprived of employment and education.

