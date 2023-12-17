CCCPA Highlights COP27 Climate-Peace Initiative At COP28

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Marking a year since its launch, the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding (CCCPA) spearheaded efforts to showcase the COP27 Presidency Initiative on Climate Responses for Sustaining Peace (CRSP) at COP28 in Dubai.

Ambassador Ahmed Abdel-Latif, Director-General of CCCPA, emphasized the tireless work of CCCPA and CRSP partners in bridging the gap between climate, peace, and security communities. He highlighted their focus on catalyzing successful policy interventions and impactful actions that prioritize the needs of local communities in climate responses.

CCCPA's flagship training program,“Climate Responsive Programming for Sustaining Peace,” stands as a testament to this commitment. Piloted in March 2023 and repeated in September with the African Union Commission (AUC), the program equips African participants with the skills to design and implement holistic responses to climate change challenges for peace and stability across the continent.

During COP28, CCCPA hosted numerous events across various CRSP thematic areas. These included capacity building for climate, peace, and security; advancing peace-positive approaches to the Loss and Damage Fund established at COP27; and generating policy-relevant data to address the climate change – fragility – human mobility nexus.

Further underscoring the collaborative spirit of CRSP, CCCPA co-organized a high-level event on the launch of the African Climate Security Risk Assessment Report (ACRA). This initiative, supported by the Department of Political Affairs Peace and Security (DPAPS), the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment (ARBE) of the African Union Commission, and Adelphi Climate Research Center, saw CCCPA host the crucial North Africa consultation.

Ambassador Abdel-Latif expressed CCCPA's pride in contributing to the ACRA report's development.

The one-year anniversary events at COP28 were held with the generous support of Switzerland and the European Union through the UNDP. CCCPA looks forward to continuing its work with partners to ensure that climate responses contribute to sustainable peace and security for all.