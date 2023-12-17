QND Activities Peak At Darb Al Saai

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Darb Al Saai became a hub of joy and cultural enrichment as families and children flocked to the 150,000sqm venue in Umm Salal Area on the eve of the Qatar National Day (QND) 2023.

The activities at Darb Al Saai, organised by the Ministry of Culture, kicked off on December 10 and will continue Monday from 3pm to 11pm.

These activities aim to celebrate and showcase the rich history and authentic heritage of Qatar, fostering a greater sense of unity among the populace. Visitors can take part in a wide array of cultural, artistic, and literary activities.

A highlight of Darb Al Saai is the pavilion dedicated to an exhibition offering a fascinating glimpse into Qatar's maritime history. Showcasing artefacts, tools, and rare collections used by pearl divers, the exhibit provides a captivating journey through the country's seafaring legacy.

Beyond the historical focus, Darb Al Saai also offers diverse attractions, ranging from wildlife displays featuring Oryx, camels, and Ostrich to sports activities like football and recreational quests like obstacle races. Virtual reality games are attracting both children and adults, offering a modern twist to the event.

Art enthusiasts are treated to a series of engaging sessions and workshops, including the 'Liwan Al Fan', organised by the Ministry of Culture's Visual Art Centre. The exhibition features three art displays highlighting Qatari plastic art from different generations, expressing the profound love for the homeland through its history, civilisation, and national heritage.

Capturing the beauty of Qatar's nature, the Qatar Photography Centre, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, presents a stunning collection of images showcasing the country's rich biodiversity.

A dedicated section at Darb Al Saai allows visitors to immerse themselves in authentic Qatari traditions at Majlis and tents, giving them an opportunity to savour Qahwa while engaging in conversations with family and friends.

Darb Al Saai is not only a cultural feast but also a shopping haven with retail outlets selling a variety of items such as perfumes, traditional and national clothes, toys, carpets, and other merchandise. Food enthusiasts can indulge in traditional and local cuisines at several food outlets spread throughout the venue.

