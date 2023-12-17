Amir Offers Condolences To Amir Of Kuwait

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Sunday offered his condolences to the Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the death of the Late Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Kuwait.

His Highness the Amir also offered condolences to the members of the ruling family and ranking officials, asking His Almighty Allah so he may bestow upon the deceased his unlimited mercy and embrace his soul in his vast paradise.

His Highness the Personal Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Their Excellencies the Sheiks, members of the delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, also offered their condolences.

Following that, His Highness the Amir left Kuwait after offering his condolences.

Earlier Sunday, His Highness the Amir arrived in Kuwait.

MENAFN17122023000067011011ID1107610956