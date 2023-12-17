Nagpur Factory Blast: Maharashtra Govt Announces ₹5 Lakh Relief As Locals Protest Outside The Premises

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A massive factory blast in Nagpur, Maharashtra, claimed nine lives and left many people injured on Sunday. Hours after the incident took place, families of the deceased were kept waiting to see the dead bodies. They were not even allowed to enter the premises. This led to a tensed situation at the spot with more than 200 locals protesting to enter the blast-hit factory after the accident, the state government announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased blast occurred at around 8:30 am at Solar Industries India factory in Nagpur, the police officer told news agency Reuters. The factory produces a range of products for defence sector like industrial and military explosives, as well as propellants and warheads Read: Labourers killed, critically injured in Gujarat factory blastGiven the intensity of the blast, the number of casualties could increase, according to Reuters. The police are still investigating the cause of the blast, which occurred in the factory's packing area grief over the unfortunate demise of the Solar Explosive Company, Maharashtra Deputy CM said that he will visit the spot and assured of finding the main reason behind the incident Read: 4 dead, 7 injured in pharma factory fire in Maharashtra's Raigad, 7 missingSoon after the bomb blast at the factory, several ambulances reached the entrance gate of the Solar Industries factory, located at Bazaargaon, about 30 km from the district headquarters accident was followed by a tense situation on the spot, with nearly 200 people, including residents and relatives of the workers, gheraoing the factory's entrance gate Read: Fire breaks out at dying factory in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi| WATCHAfter the accident, angry locals and relatives of workers blocked a highway near an explosives manufacturing unit in Nagpur district. The protesting people were demanding entry inside the premises to see the bodies. However, the protesters were later dispersed by the police, reported PTI. Hours after the accident, the bodies of the victims were still inside the factory unit where the blast took place in the morning, sources told PTI. To clear the factory area from other explosives, the bomb disposable squads were called to the spot, police officials told PTI.
