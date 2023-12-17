COP28: Of Pledges And Compromises

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: After skirting the issue in the Paris Agreement, as well as the subsequent Glasgow and Sharm-el-Sheikh summits, the Conference of Parties in Dubai (COP28) finally belled the cat. In a first, the conference's final document acknowledges that the chief source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is fossil fuels, and“calls upon” Parties to“transition” away from them in their energy systems. Fossil fuels-coal, oil and gas-supply over 80% of the world's energy, and account for over 75% of global GHGs today.
MENAFN17122023007365015876ID1107610940
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.