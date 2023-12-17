Google Introduces 3 New Features To Make Life Of Online Shoppers Easier

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) It's that time of the year when people love to go shopping.

But keeping track of all those orders may be a pain, especially during the hectic Christmas season when there is a spike in online sales. Google has thus introduced a number of new tools designed especially for Gmail users, improving their online holiday buying experience, in an effort to lessen this load and streamline last-minute gift hunting.

A "Get it by Dec 24" filter has been introduced by Google for American consumers, in recognition of the rush associated with last-minute gifts. The purpose of this tool is to assist customers in narrowing down their search results and locating items that ship quickly. Both the desktop and mobile versions of Gmail support the functionality.

Gmail users may utilise this feature by simply selecting the filter to view products that are qualified for quick shipment or that can be picked up at local retailers. The filter also provides information on the merchant's cheapest and fastest delivery option.

Also Read |

Google working on Pixel exclusive AI assistant called Pixie?

Apart from including delivery restrictions, Gmail is now providing customers with an enhanced package tracking experience. Shopping emails will contain important delivery updates that may be seen on individual emails as well as in the inbox list view on desktop and mobile devices.

Gmail will also give emails with package tracking information priority, so users may receive updates about any changes to their delivery dates as soon as possible. Through Gmail's settings, users may enable or stop this functionality at any moment.

Also Read |

Instagram's new AI feature, Backdrop, will let you replace image backgrounds

Making it simpler for customers to locate merchant return policies is another feature. When a delivery arrives in Gmail, the shopping-related emails on the desktop and mobile devices will have an easy-to-find link to the retailer's return policies at the top. Furthermore, Gmail will also draw attention to the return policies included in all Google Search results, providing consumers with information like "free 90-day returns" on product listings or merchant links as they buy.

Notably, this month's rollout of these capabilities is limited to Gmail subscribers in the US.

