Heavy Rainfall In TN's Tirunelveli: Courtallam, Manimuthar Waterfalls Overflow; Dramatic Videos Go Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sunday's intense rainfall in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli has resulted in flood-like conditions, causing significant impacts at popular attractions such as Courtallam Waterfalls and Manimuthar Waterfalls. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy rain in specific districts of Tamil Nadu, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, and Thanjavur on December 18.

According to ANI, the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, and Ramanathapuram, have experienced substantial rainfall since early Sunday morning. This has led to notable impacts, particularly at Courtallam Waterfalls and Manimuthar Waterfalls. The heavy rainfall has disrupted daily life in various regions, with Tirunelveli being significantly affected.

The relentless rainfall has notably impacted Tuticorin and Tenkasi districts, leading to significant disruptions in the routine lives of residents. The Meteorological Department has issued alerts regarding cyclonic winds that are expected to impact the eastern coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and the Gulf of Mannar.

Here's a look at several videos of the heavy rainfall in Tirunelveli have gone viral on X:

On December 19, concentrated heavy rainfall is predicted in specific locations within the Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu. Furthermore, there is an anticipation of thunderstorms and lightning occurring at various places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on the same date.

Additionally, unpredictable weather conditions are anticipated, featuring wind speeds ranging from 40-45 kmph, escalating up to 55 kmph. These conditions are expected to endure over the southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off the coasts of Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, Kerala coast, and Lakshadweep area from December 15 to 18.

In response to the precautionary warning from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), fishermen hailing from Nagapattinam district have chosen to abstain from venturing out to sea. To safeguard their vessels and fishing equipment, they have taken preventive measures by securing boats and fishing nets along the shoreline. ANI has reported that more than 650 boats and 3,300 fiber boats are visibly anchored in over 25 Fishermen's Hamlet villages, reflecting the proactive approach taken by the fishing community in the face of potential adverse weather conditions.

Concerning Chennai, the weather forecast indicates a predominantly cloudy outlook for the upcoming 24 hours, with the potential for moderate rainfall in specific areas. In light of these conditions, fishermen in the region have been counseled to refrain from venturing into the sea during this period, emphasizing the importance of exercising caution and prioritizing safety measures.