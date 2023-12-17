Former Employer Brutally Chops Off Man's Hands With Sword In Maharashtra: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a disturbing incident from Maharashtra, Shrikant Dhumal, a former member of Murbad Panchayat Samiti, along with two associates, brutally severed the hands of Sushil Bhoir, a young man, with a sword in connection with a longstanding dispute. One of the accomplices has been apprehended, while the other, along with the primary accused, former chairman Shrikant Dhumal, remains at large, prompting a police manhunt.

Sushil Bhoir, the victim of this heinous attack, has been rushed to Sion Hospital, Mumbai, where his condition is currently under medical care. Bhoir, who had previously worked as a bouncer, had been employed alongside Shrikant Dhumal before their professional relationship took a tumultuous turn. Both individuals hailed from the same village in Murbad taluka.

The unfortunate turn of events traces back to a disagreement between Bhoir and Dhumal, leading to Bhoir's resignation from his position. Dissatisfied with the outcome, the former panchayat samiti chairman, Dhumal, and Bhoir had a lingering dispute. Following his resignation, Bhoir, apprehensive of potential harm from Dhumal leveraging his political influence in the village, relocated to another village.

Also Read |

Heavy rainfall in TN's Tirunelveli: Courtallam, Manimuthar waterfalls overflow; dramatic videos go viral

However, on Friday afternoon, as Bhoir returned to his former village for some errands, Dhumal became aware of his presence. Seizing the opportunity, the assailants accosted Bhoir, launching a vicious attack with a sword that resulted in the severing of both his hands. The attackers callously left Bhoir injured on the road before fleeing the scene.

The police, now actively pursuing the wanted suspects, are investigating the incident and the underlying dispute between Dhumal and Bhoir.“They caught hold of Bhoir and repeatedly attacked him with a sword, severing both hands and left him there on the road and left the place,” a police official said.