'Hum Superpower Kyu Banna Chahte Hai?': Raghuram Rajan Slammed For Remarks On India (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Renowned economist and former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, Raghuram Rajan, has come under fire for articulating unconventional perspectives on India's journey towards development.

Rajan's recent remarks, challenging the idea of India emerging as a superpower, have ignited a fervent debate among the public.

In June this year, Rajan had created a massive outburst when he had said, "I don't care about India being a superpower, to me that's not the point. It's about what the father of the nation wanted, which means making every Indian happy."

Also read:

Raghuram Rajan links 1984 anti-Sikh riots to Indira Gandhi's assassination; ignites controversy (WATCH)

When asked in a recent interview about his stance over India becoming a superpower, Rajan reiterated, "I want to ask, hum superpower kyu banna chahte hai, usse kya karenge hum? (why do we want to become a superpower, what will we achieve by becoming one?) Aur desho ko marenge aur insult karenge? (Will we slam other countries and insult them?)"

"Why are we so interested? Because we want every Indian to be developed. Every Indian to be rich. Every Indian to have the potential to grow. We want to become a superpower because we want to keep every Indian happy. The aim of becoming a superpower should be to keep every Indian happy and not impose your will on other countries," Rajan added in the interview, which has now gone viral on X.

Rajan's recent viewpoint has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters. Social media users denounced Rajan's perspective, with one X user stating, "India is growing at 7.6% despite recessionary conditions in the world economy. Still, Raghuram Rajan calls this rate a Hindu growth rate."

Another user on X added, "What about technological, economical and cultural strength? Becoming a Superpower nation is not just about military strength. I can't stop laughing at Raghuram Rajan. He was governor of RBI."

Also read:

Explained: Will Surat Diamond Bourse be a game-changer in the global diamond trade landscape?

"Rahul Gandhi ensures that the IQ of his associates is consistently lower than his own, while Raghuram Rajan has consistently been portrayed by the Congress as the sole savior of the Indian economy, and he talks like this," wrote another user on X.

"This is the Nehruvian thinking. This is why everyone walked over us," stated a fourth user.