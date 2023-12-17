IND Vs SA: Ishan Kishan Withdraws From 2-Test Series Due To Personal Reasons, KS Bharat Replaces Him

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ishan Kishan, the wicketkeeper-batsman, has been granted release from India's Test squad for the upcoming series in South Africa due to personal reasons. The BCCI announced on Sunday that the left-hander had requested to step down from the squad, prompting the selection committee to make adjustments.

In his place, KS Bharath, a seasoned presence with five Test appearances, has been included as a replacement. Bharath will join KL Rahul as one of the two wicketkeeping options in the squad.

The revised India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, and KS Bharat (wk).

