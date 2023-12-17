Spotted: Shah Rukh Khan To Prithviraj Sukumaran; Celebs Exude Glamour

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Renowned personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Anushka Sharma, and more were spotted by paparazzi in the city.

Said and Kareena, accompanied by their children Taimur and Jehangir, was seen at the airport, all donned in winter jackets.

Anushka Sharma exuded style in a chic winter black blazer paired elegantly with white trousers.

Tiger Shroff sported a cool look in a white vest paired with vibrant orange trousers and complemented the ensemble with stylish sunglasses.

Shah Rukh Khan appeared dapper in his ensemble, featuring a black jacket layered over tees, complemented by black shades and a stylish black beaded pendant.

Suniel Shetty emanated dapper vibes in a sophisticated dark blue safari suit, perfectly complemented by stylish sunglasses.

Prithviraj Sukumaran exhibited a refined yet stylish look in a white T-shirt paired with jeans, impeccably styled hair, and a well-defined beard.

Ananya Panday looked delightful in a green off-shoulder top paired with comfortable jeans, radiating cuteness as she flashed a sweet smile for the photo.