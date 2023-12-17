'Wah'! Varanasi Girl Impresses PM Modi With Her Science Knowledge And Poetry Skills (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a heartwarming and enlightening interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday engaged with schoolchildren in Varanasi, showcasing his commitment to fostering educational dialogue and connecting with the nation's youth. The Prime Minister shared a delightful video on his Instagram handle, providing a glimpse into the enriching encounter with the students. The video captured not only the educational aspect of the interaction but also highlighted the talents and creativity of the young minds in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister's engagement with the students revealed a personal touch, as he shared a special moment on his Instagram handle. In the video, Modi expressed admiration for a young friend in Varanasi, praising her prowess in science and acknowledging her skills as a talented poet. This gesture reflects Modi's keen interest in recognizing and encouraging diverse talents among the youth, transcending conventional boundaries.

"My friend in Varanasi knows her science well and is also a great poet," wrote PM Modi along with video on Instagram.

The interaction in Varanasi underscores Prime Minister Modi's dedication to promoting education and nurturing a love for learning among the youth. By acknowledging and celebrating the multifaceted talents of the students, Modi sends a powerful message about the importance of holistic education that encompasses both the sciences and the arts.

Prime Minister Modi's engagement with schoolchildren goes beyond a routine interaction; it symbolizes a larger vision of empowering the youth. By recognizing and appreciating their skills, Modi encourages the younger generation to pursue their passions with confidence, fostering a sense of self-belief and empowerment.

Varanasi, known for its rich cultural heritage, has proven to be a reservoir of diverse talents, as showcased in the Prime Minister's video. The interaction provides a unique window into the vibrant intellectual and creative landscape of the city, highlighting the potential for Varanasi to become a hub of innovation and talent.

