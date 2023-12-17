3 New Cms Of Rajasthan, MP & Chhattisgarh Meet Nadda In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Newly appointed Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh -- Bhajanlal Sharma, Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai, respectively, on Sunday met BJP President JP Nadda at his residence here.
The three chief ministers arrived in the national capital on Sunday days after taking oath.
Besides the CMs, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were also present.
Earlier in the day, Sharma, Kumari and Bairwa also met Union Minister Rajnath Singh.
