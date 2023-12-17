Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Meets Prez Murmu

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu.

"Paid a courtesy visit to the biggest symbol of women empowerment President Droupadi Murmu and got her guidance," Sharma posted on 'X'.

Sharma took oath as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Friday.

BJP leaders Prem Chand Bairwa, and Diya Kumari also took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior leaders.

