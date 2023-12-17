Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Meets Prez Murmu

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu.
"Paid a courtesy visit to the biggest symbol of women empowerment President Droupadi Murmu and got her guidance," Sharma posted on 'X'.
Sharma took oath as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Friday.
BJP leaders Prem Chand Bairwa, and Diya Kumari also took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior leaders.
--IANS
aks/pgh
MENAFN17122023000231011071ID1107610886
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.