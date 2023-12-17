Recruiting For Good Launch The Inner Beauty Party Celebrating The Sweetest Girls

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Live in LA...participate in Mom and Me Lunch creative contest; the sweetest entry wins $100 gift card, and the best 3 every month get invited to The Inner Beauty Party

11 Year Old Girl Sprinkle Bella works on The Sweetest Gigs; she recently submitted entry for Mom and Me contest and inspired The Inner Beauty Party

Girls who successfully participate in Mom and Me Creative Contest earn invites to The Inner Beauty Party Celebrating Girls with Sweet Manis and Delish Chocolates

Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring Mom and Me Lunch; monthly creative writing contest for 4th, 5th, 6th graders sweetest entry wins $100 gift card to Sweetest Restaurant in USA

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a unique staffing agency that delivers sweet solutions for a better tomorrow by helping companies find talented professionals who seek to land sweet jobs. R4Good generates proceeds to fund and create social community services (sweet solutions) for professionals/kids that improve the quality of life.It's a Sweet Day in LA. Recruiting for Good is launching The Inner Beauty Party ; celebrating the sweetest girls in LA who do more Good.Girls who participate in monthly Mom and Me creative writing contest ; and their entries are the sweetest earn invites to sweet manis and delish chocolate party.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "The Inner Beauty Party was inspired by Sprinkle Bella, 11 year old girl in LA who works on The Sweetest Gigs. She bravely designed, planned and sponsored The Sweetest Party for her community; inviting Carlos (Recruiting for Good Founder). He conducted a Mom and Me Contest...Sprinkle Bella and 2 other friends won (lunch with their moms); Sprinkle Bella's word was...'Community' (and in three sentences stated how it could change the world!)"The sweetest entry in Mom and Me creative writing contest every month, also wins a $100 dining gift card for The Sweetest Restaurants in the USA. Contest is for both exceptionally talented boys and girls in 4th, 5th, and 6th grade; who live in the USA.How Girls Earn Invites to The Inner Beauty Party1. Live in LA and be in 4th, 5th, or 6th grade.2. Participate in Mom and Me Lunch Creative Writing Contest.3. Top 3 sweetest entries; earn invites to VIP The Inner Beauty Party.Carlos Cymerman, adds, "We create fulfilling celebrations good for you and the community too; girls who attend our parties meet like-valued girls...besties for life and Party for GOOD!AboutThe Inner Beauty Party inspired by 11 year old Sprinkle Bella; who has been working on The Sweetest Gigs for the last 2 years. The purpose is to celebrate girls who do more good; with the sweetest Manis and Delish chocolate party. Girls in LA who submit the top 3 sweetest entries every month, are invited to Party for GOOD! To learn more visit Celebrating The Sweetest GirlsThe Sweetest Foodie Gig in LA for exceptionally talented foodie kids who love Fine Italian Dining and creative writing is perfectly designed for sweet 5th Grade to High School Students. Kids who land The Sweet Gig; are assigned personal mentors to help create meaningful content. Kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. For parents and grandparents who love to help their kids land the paid gig visit .Our Sweet Gigs are the only paid learning experience that teaches kids to love work and prepare for life!The Sweetest Reward have lunch with mom (or grandma) at LA's Best Michelin Star Italian Restaurants.Before starting, staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Sweet Founder Carlos Cymerman attended Grad School to become a Marriage & Family Counselor. And worked for 10 years as a teacher. Over the course of the last 15 years, Carlos continued his education and leadership development by creating sweet community services/solutions that make a lasting impact (Girls Design Tomorrow, Mom & Me Lunch, Our Moms Work, The Foodie Co-Op, The Sweetest Gigs, We Find Your Plus One, We Party for Good, and Men Kickass). Something for everyone.Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn to appreciate themselves and life. Experience fulfillment, gain self-confidence, learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids do reviews of sweets and earn sweet Beauty, Foodie, and Shopping Gift Cards...because, NO ONE should work for FREE...but some of us are lucky enough to work for GOOD! To learn more visit (Perfectly designed for exceptionally talented 5th and 6th graders who come from families with positive values). We prepare kids for life.

