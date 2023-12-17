Siddaramaiah Concerned Over Circulation Of 'Misleading Information' On Him By BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 17 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday expressed concern over circulation of "misleading information" against him by BJP leaders and supporters.

"In a concerning turn of events, certain BJP leaders like former DyCM Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, former national General Secretary C.T. Ravi, and others have engaged in spreading misleading information about me. The deceptive tactic involves circulating an edited video that distorts my statements, falsely implying an admission of the Congress' inability to fulfill promises made in 2023," he said.

"Contrary to the manipulated narrative, the unaltered video clearly reflects my remarks in the Assembly, holding the BJP accountable for failing to fulfill promises made in their 2018 manifesto, especially the loan waiver promise they had made," he added.

"I cited the fact that (former CM B.S.) Yediyurappa, in 2009, had stated that they didn't have a printing machine to print notes and lacked the funds to waive farm loans. Yediyurappa had acknowledged that it was not possible for the BJP to fulfill promises made during elections. The reality is that the BJP did not fulfill promises made in 2008 or in 2018. They did not fulfill more than 90 per cent of their promises made in 2018. This highlights their lack of commitment to their words. They are betrayers and cheaters," Siddaramaiah said.

"On the other hand, we have always delivered as promised. We delivered 158 of the 165 promises made in 2013. Now, we have fulfilled all the guarantee schemes within the first week of government formation and are in the process of fulfilling other manifesto promises. We are committed to our promises," he maintained.

"The attempt to manipulate the narrative by presenting a distorted video is a disconcerting example of misinformation that undermines the public's right to accurate information. We urge the public to critically examine the authenticity of information and reject attempts to mislead through edited content. The focus should remain on holding political parties accountable for their actions and commitments, rather than resorting to deceptive tactics," he stated.

"The BJP is known to spread fake news, and its full form should have been 'Bogale (falsehood) Janata Party.' It is now evident that their entire machinery works to spread fake news. From PM Narendra Modi to C.T. Ravi, their agenda is to manipulate through fake news. I dare PM Narendra Modi to oust Ashwath Narayan and C.T. Ravi if he stands for truth," Siddaramaiah said.

--IANS

mka/vd