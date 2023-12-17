               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Chhattisgarh CM Sai Calls On Mandaviya


12/17/2023 12:15:11 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai met Union Health Minister and election co-in-charge of Chhattisgarh Mansukh Mandaviya at his residence here on Sunday.

BJP's tate incharge Om Prakash Mathur, Pro-tem Speaker Ramvichar Netam, and Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma were also present at the meeting.

