Chhattisgarh CM Sai Calls On Mandaviya

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai met Union Health Minister and election co-in-charge of Chhattisgarh Mansukh Mandaviya at his residence here on Sunday.

BJP's tate incharge Om Prakash Mathur, Pro-tem Speaker Ramvichar Netam, and Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma were also present at the meeting.

