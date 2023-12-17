Chhattisgarh CM Sai Calls On Mandaviya

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai met Union Health Minister and election co-in-charge of Chhattisgarh Mansukh Mandaviya at his residence here on Sunday.
BJP's tate incharge Om Prakash Mathur, Pro-tem Speaker Ramvichar Netam, and Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma were also present at the meeting.
--IANS
aks/vd
MENAFN17122023000231011071ID1107610875
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.