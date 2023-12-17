Chinese Game Designer Yitong Hu Makes It To The Gamer Jury Panel Of The Indiecade 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yitong Hu

Yitong Hu

Women are roaring success everywhere they go, persistently breaking barriers in all fields. Yitong Hu's historic moment at IndieCade 2023 an inspiring story

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- By :Sherry Lee

Women are roaring success everywhere they go, persistently breaking barriers in all fields. Yitong Hu's historic moment at the IndieCade 2023 is an inspiring story for many that boundaries exist only to be transcended.

In an interview with the local media, award-winning, internationally renowned technical game developer Yitong Hu shared about her journey as a jury member at the IndieCade international gaming festival and awards, the only festival in the United States of America solely dedicated to promoting, recognizing and honoring the impressive work of emerging game developers from all across the world. The multi-talented, hardworking and highly passionate Chinese woman described her representation at the 2023 edition of the festival as a career milestone. She thanked the people who acknowledged her services in the gaming industry.

Every year, in the first quarter, the IndieCade gaming festival invites new participants to exhibit their capabilities and present what they have created. They cover various categories, including video gaming, tabletop games, and live-action games, encompassing all esports genres. Many game submissions from all over the world are carefully reviewed to determine the finest selections. The festival provides an award show, classes, workshops, and services to support newcomers in this field. Yitong Hu enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to be part of this year's judging panel, demonstrating her commitment to impartiality and honesty in all her decisions. The project submitted for evaluation was the sole factor considered for grading, without considering the background story of the game developers, thus prioritizing meritocracy.

Yitong Hu's remarkable journey of overcoming obstacles and breaking barriers to pursue her passion for game design is a testament to her drive and determination. At just 27 years old, she has become one of the industry's most accomplished and recognized game developers. After a decade of thriving in her career, the IndieCade judge reminisced about her initial attempt into gaming. Her passion for game design was ignited at 13 when she developed her first digital game using GameMaker. Since then, she has never looked back. Over the years, Yitong has achieved incredible feats in her career and has become a role model for many women aspiring to pursue unconventional careers. Her thirst for success and unrelenting enthusiasm are truly admirable. Yitong Hu is a force to be reckoned with in the gaming industry.

When asked about the first time she felt she knew she had done something applaudable, the Chinese shared that receiving an award in 2016 for her game Apploid Ballfare was a memorable moment in her journey. Her recognition for her work on this project contributed substantially to her confidence, allowing her to be more assertive in her approach to challenging tradition and bringing her unique perspective to the table. Apploid Ballfare was widely celebrated and showcased at several international festivals, including the 2017 Game Industry Exhibition at Limkokwing University of Creative Technology and the 2017 Level Up KL Southeast Asia Game Developer Conference hosted by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation- MDEC.

'I believe that if you genuinely wish to enhance a specific professional skill besides self-learning, either teach it to others or evaluate the work of your peers. IndieCade has allowed me to transfer knowledge to the new generation of fantastic tech geniuses. I had some tough calls during the judging; there were some close winners, but I think this was the best part. The game projects that finished second by the minutest of margins will have a hard time learning how to be the absolute best in the world to reach wherever they want. But it will be worth it. I look forward to more platforms like these to share my culture, work ethic and story with many people.' -- Professional Award-Winning Game Developer Yitong Hu.

The young, tech-savvy individual, in particular, enjoys creating puzzles, narrative and simulator games. Despite having a preference for specific genres, she does not shy away from exploring others. She is currently occupied learning the complexity and all that goes into horror games, as it has piqued her interest. She has wholly indulged herself in everything from watching horror movies to reading horror stories with a mix of different genres and playing horror video games.

For more details and information, please head over to . Follow her on X to stay updated about her upcoming projects and have a look at her thoughts outside of gaming.

About Yitong Hu

Yitong Hu is an award-winning technical game developer who was recently in the headlines for her historic Chinese representation on the jury panel of IndieCade. This international gaming festival takes place in the United States of America. The 27-year-old woman thoroughly enjoyed her time at the event alongside the famous gaming industry names, including Rob Davis and MJ Johns.

Sherry kilpatrick

GTK PR Talent Agency, LLC [us]

+32 3 400 74 09

email us here