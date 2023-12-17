(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy

Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy Unveils Modified Extended Hybrid Program Catering to Working Professionals

- Jill Kristin BerkanaLONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy proudly announces the launch of its modified Extended Hybrid Massage Therapy Certification program, designed to accommodate the scheduling needs of working professionals aspiring to embark on a rewarding career in massage therapy. Renowned for producing some of the world's finest holistic massage therapists, the Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy is committed to providing flexible education options without compromising the quality of its renowned program.Program Modifications for Working Professionals - In response to the needs of prospective students juggling day jobs, the Extended Hybrid Massage Therapy Certification program has adjusted its schedule. Classes will now be held Monday through Thursday evenings and every third Saturday all day. This strategic modification enables individuals to pursue their passion for massage therapy without sacrificing their current employment.March 23rd Program Kickoff - Excitement surrounds the upcoming program commencement scheduled for March 31st, 2024. This class will graduate on January 29th, 2025. Limited spaces are available, and applications are currently being accepted and processed. Prospective students are encouraged to act promptly to begin their research and schedule a tour to more fully understand the opportunity to participate in the highly sought-after program and holistic massage therapy profession.Unique Hybrid Learning Experience - The Berkana Institute's Extended Hybrid program offers a unique blend of online and in-person learning. One-third of the comprehensive lessons occur in a dynamic LIVE online classroom, fostering collaboration among cohort members and experienced instructors-no pre-recorded sessions. The remaining two-thirds of the program unfold at the prestigious Massage Mansion, nestled in the heart of historic downtown Longmont, Colorado.Celebrated Success and Creative Financing - Known for achieving a remarkable 100% success rate on the US National Licensure Exam, the Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy, established in 2011, is committed to a holistic, artistic, and entrepreneurial approach to massage therapy education. The program's success is a testament to its commitment to excellence.Founder's Vision: Jill Kristin Berkana, the visionary founder of the Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy, boasts over 30 years of devotion to developing the Berkana pedagogical methodology to support those wishing to join the massage therapy profession as empowered holistic health care providers and mindful entrepreneurs. Her unwavering commitment to holistic education has shaped the Berkana Institute into a leading institution, providing students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the evolving field of massage therapy. "We are currently experiencing a drought of massage therapists while the industry is exploding! We would love to connect with anyone who has the slightest inclination to this profession to help them understand the fantastic opportunity for personal and professional transformation and fulfillment in our beloved profession"Leadership and Living Curriculum - Under the leadership of Academic Dean John Yungclas, the Berkana Faculty and Staff facilitate the uncompromising excellent program utilizing the original living curriculum, which is constantly being refined to stay on the cutting edge of progress within the holistic massage therapy profession.Diversify Your Career in Massage Therapy - In an era where the demand for skilled massage therapy healthcare professionals is rising, massage therapy stands out as a versatile and viable career choice. Graduates of the Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy are well-equipped to diversify their careers, contributing to the growth and evolution of the profession.For more information on the Extended Hybrid Massage Therapy Certification program, application details, and financing options, please visit the Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy website atAbout Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy - Founded in 2011 by world-renowned massage therapy pioneer Jill Kristin Berkana, the Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy is a leading educational institution dedicated to providing holistic, artistic, and entrepreneurial education in the field of massage therapy. With a proven track record of success, Berkana Institute continues to shape the future of massage therapy professionals worldwide.

Jill Kristin Berkana

Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy

+1 303-377-3111

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

The Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy