'Balad Al-Fann' Project Kicks Off By Jeddah Historic District Program

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Jeddah - Asdaf News:\r\n\r\nUnder the theme \"Past Forward,\" the Jeddah Historic District Program has LAUNCHED the Balad Al-Fann project. With the aim to enhance schoolchildren's appreciation of the arts, the project will host four art exhibitions, music programs, theatrical performances, local culinary experiences, and various interactive events.\r\n\r\nRunning until March 9, 2024, the project aims to revitalize Jeddah's historical relevance, provide one-of-a-kind sensory experiences, enhance the Kingdom's cultural landscape, and entice visitors to the Jeddah Historic District of Al Balad.\r\n\r\nTo know more about the project, visit the Jeddah Historic District Program website:
