Children Light Activity Protects Them Against Obesity

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

\r

According to a new study light physical activity may completely reverse the harmful process of prolonged sitting time in the age period from childhood to adulthood that leads to an increase in body and abdominal fat.\r

\r

The study's reports revealed that more than 80 percent of the adolescents in the world are not meeting the average recommended by the World Health Organization, which is 60 minutes of daily physical activity.\r

\r

The study was conducted in cooperation between the Universities of Bristol and Exeter in the United Kingdom, the University of Colorado in the United States, and the University of Eastern Finland, and was published in the journal Nature Communications, in which 6,059 children participated.\r

\r

The researchers noted that every minute a child or teenager spent sedentary was associated with a 1.3-gram increase in total body fat mass.\r

\r

On the other hand, every minute a child or adolescent spent in light physical activity during development between childhood and adulthood was associated with a 3.6-gram reduction in body fat mass.--QNA

MENAFN17122023007116015312ID1107610846