St. Johnsbury Barracks / Snow Mobile Crash

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
SNOW MOBILE CRASH
CASE#: 23A4009234
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/16/23 @ 1300 hours
STREET: VAST Trail / Kettle Pond
TOWN: Groton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT RT 232
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Trail
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Travis Laraway
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris
VEHICLE MODEL: Axys
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Critical Condition
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to the VAST trail in Groton near the Kettle Pond Parking area for a reported single snow mobile crash with injuries. Upon arrival, the operator was being assisted by EMS personnel and was air lifted to Dartmouth Hospital in critical condition.
Initial investigation revealed the operator was traveling on the VAST trail when he lost control and was thrown from the snow mobile.
State Police were assisted on scene by Danville Fire & Rescue, Cabot Volunteer Fire Dept., Peacham Volunteer Fire Dept., Groton Ryegate Fast Squad, CALEX Ambulance Service, Woodsville Ambulance, Plainfield Rescue and Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team. Caledonia Wrecker Service removed the snow mobile from the trail.
This case remains under active investigation.
