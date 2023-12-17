Hybrid Militant Arrested With Arms & Ammunition In J&K’S Pulwama

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 17 (IANS) A hybrid militant affiliated with the proscribed Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit was arrested in J&K's Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.

The militant was arrested at Naina Batapora village in Pulwama.

A police statement said: "The operation is a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

"The arrested hybrid militant was identified as Rohail Abdullah, son of Mohammed Abdullah Thoker, resident of Nully Poshwari village in Shopian district. He was who missing from his home since December 8, 2023."

Security forces recovered an AK 56 rifle, 2 AK 56 magazines, 60 rounds of AK ammunition, 5 Chinese grenades, I Glock pistol, 2 pistol magazines, and 26 rounds of pistol ammunition from the possession of the militant.

"This recovery has undoubtedly prevented potential acts of violence and ensured the safety of innocent civilians.

Police said that it is conducting further investigations into the activities of the arrested militant.

"This is an essential step towards dismantling the militant network and ensuring the long-term safety of the region," the statement said, adding that security forces are committed to maintaining peace and security within the region and encourage citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

"The safety of every individual is of utmost importance and the support of the community is essential in combating terrorism and maintaining a peaceful environment."

A hybrid militant is a civilian motivated enough to carry out terrorist acts and then join back the civilian society which makes his identification difficult.

