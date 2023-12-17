“Show Me Taiwan!” Campaign Highlights Taiwan's Diverse Tourism Resources To Travellers From Vancouver

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2023 / The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) is holding another event as part of its "Show Me Taiwan!" campaign, captivating holiday season shoppers at CF Richmond Centre in Metro Vancouver. The event, designed to cater to all ages, is packed with interactive activities and workshops, each highlighting a unique aspect of Taiwan's rich cultural tapestry.



Travel Trade and Media attended TTAs ShowMeTaiwan Event in Vancouver



Activities showcasing Taiwan's vibrant heritage and hospitality include bead bracelet making with Paiwan tribe glass beads, paper umbrella painting inspired by Meinong District Hakka umbrellas, Chinese calligraphy for personalized bookmarks, Taiwanese pinball with Taiwan-branded gifts, and musical performances of classic Taiwanese songs. Together these cultural activities create a lasting impression and boost Canadian travellers' desire to visit Taiwan.

The event will be capped off with the giveaway of a flight to Taiwan sponsored by China Airlines, Taiwan's national airline with daily flights directly between Vancouver and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. Travellers planning trips to Taiwan can register for a chance to win NT$5,000 (about CA$215) upon arrival through TTA's 'Taiwan the Lucky Land' scheme. For more information, visit .

The event space creates a union between Taiwan's rich tourism resources from north to south, such as the Queen's Head in New Taipei City and the iconic Dragon and Tiger Pagodas in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Together, this integrated design provides a visually stunning and educational backdrop, engaging visitors of all ages to learn about Taiwan as their next holiday destination, while also providing multiple photo opportunities for them to share their experiences at the event with the hashtag #ShowMeTaiwan. Foreign visitors to Taiwan can get two high-speed rail tickets from Northern to Central or Southern Taiwan for the price of one via TTA's ticketing partners Klook and KKDay before May 31, 2024, while stocks last.

For more high quality photos from the event, please visit this link: bit/ShowMeTaiwanInVancouver

For more information, visit or follow #ShowMeTaiwan on social media.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The Canadian market is managed by the San Francisco branch of TTA. The marketing slogans currently in use for Taiwan are "Time for Taiwan" and "The Heart of Asia", while the official mascot of the TTA is OhBear, a cartoon Formosan Black Bear, the national animal of Taiwan.

