Winners Of Second Day Of President's Cup In Javelin Have Been Determined

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The second day of competition in the President's Cup for the
national equestrian game of Çovken has endedM Azernews
reports .
Four matches were held on the second day of the tournament,
which took place in the indoor arena of the Bina Equestrian
Center.
In the first game, "Sarhadchi-Karabagh" team defeated "Kohlen"
with a score of 4-1. In the second match "Polad" "Shirvan" his team
won with 5 unanswered goals. In the third match, Sarhadchi-Dilbaz
beat Zafari - 5-1.
In the central match of the day, "Omar" and "Embawood" faced
each other. The game ended with a 1-1 draw.
It should be noted that the President's Cup will be concluded on
December 23.
