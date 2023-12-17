               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Winners Of Second Day Of President's Cup In Javelin Have Been Determined


12/17/2023 10:10:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The second day of competition in the President's Cup for the national equestrian game of Çovken has endedM Azernews reports .

Four matches were held on the second day of the tournament, which took place in the indoor arena of the Bina Equestrian Center.

In the first game, "Sarhadchi-Karabagh" team defeated "Kohlen" with a score of 4-1. In the second match "Polad" "Shirvan" his team won with 5 unanswered goals. In the third match, Sarhadchi-Dilbaz beat Zafari - 5-1.

In the central match of the day, "Omar" and "Embawood" faced each other. The game ended with a 1-1 draw.

It should be noted that the President's Cup will be concluded on December 23.

MENAFN17122023000195011045ID1107610826

