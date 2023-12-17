Khankendi Stadium Is Ready To Host Azerbaijan Football Cup Game

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Khankendi city stadium is ready to host the Azerbaijan
Football Cup game, relevant footage published on social networks, Azernews reports.
As part of the Azerbaijan Cup, this stadium will host a match
between Karabakh and MOIK.
The game will take place on December 21.
