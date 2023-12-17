Woman Killed By Russian Shelling In Sumy Region's Krasnopillia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian artillery shelling killed a 69-year-old woman in her own house in the Sumy region.

The Prosecutor General's Office said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on December 17, at around 12:50, the enemy likely used a self-propelled artillery piece to fire at civilian infrastructure in Krasnopillia, Sumy region.

"One shell of the occupiers hit a private house, killing the 69-year-old owner. Houses and vehicles were also damaged," the report said.

Prosecutors and other law enforcement officers are documenting the aftermath of the attack.