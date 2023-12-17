SBU, AFU Behind Joint Attack On Morozovsk Air Base In Rostov Region - Sources

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An overnight attack on the Morozovsk air base in Russia's Rostov region was a joint special operation carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SFU), well-informed sources told Ukrinform.

According to the sources, the airfield was an important target, as it hosts the 559th fighter aviation regiment of the Russian Aerospace Force.

The sources said that there were up to 20 Su-34 aircraft, three radars and other equipment at the airfield at the time of the attack.

"The airfield was attacked with drones. Although the Russian Federation has already traditionally managed to claim that all UAVs were shot down, in reality the Service, together with the AFU, caused significant damage to the enemy's equipment," the sources said.

Russia claimed earlier that 33 Ukrainian drones attacked three Russian regions on the night of December 16 to 17.

Photo from social media