Egypt: President El-Sisi Heads To Kuwait To Offer Condolences Over The Passing Of The Amir Of Kuwait

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, stated that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads today to Kuwait to offer condolences over the passing of HH Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. President El-Sisi has mourned the late leader, who passed away yesterday, expressing appreciation for his invaluable efforts and contributions to his country as well as the Arab and Islamic nations. A three-day mourning period was also declared across the Arab Republic of Egypt.

