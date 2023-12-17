Egypt: President El-Sisi Heads To Kuwait To Offer Condolences Over The Passing Of The Amir Of Kuwait

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, stated that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads today to Kuwait to offer condolences over the passing of HH Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. President El-Sisi has mourned the late leader, who passed away yesterday, expressing appreciation for his invaluable efforts and contributions to his country as well as the Arab and Islamic nations. A three-day mourning period was also declared across the Arab Republic of Egypt.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.
MENAFN17122023002747001784ID1107610822
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.