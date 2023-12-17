Indonesian Ambassador's Gathering With Indonesian Students And Sudanese Alumni

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko on Sunday (17/12) held a virtual friendship and dialogue meeting with Indonesian students and university alumni in Sudan who have now returned to Indonesia after being evacuated due to conflict and war in Sudan.

The meeting coordinated by the Chair and Deputy Chair of the Indonesian Student Association (PPI) Sudan for the 2023 period was attended by around 160 PPI Sudan members, all of whom are now in Indonesia.

The virtual meeting is not only intended to strengthen friendship, but also to dialogue and share information regarding various matters related to continuing studies in the country as well as administrative and academic problems that have not been resolved with universities affected by the war in Sudan.

On this occasion, Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko shared the latest information regarding the security situation and development of higher education in Sudan which is still affected by conflict, as well as the Indonesian Embassy's readiness to continue to assist and bridge communication between Indonesian students and university alumni in Sudan with Sudanese universities for administrative and academic solutions.



Chairman of PPI Sudan, Arya Kurniantoro expressed his appreciation to Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko who took the time to stay in touch and dialogue with Indonesian students who had studied in Sudan, and hoped that the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum could continue to carry out its diplomatic mission well in Sudan.

