Jordan's King In Kuwait Offering Condolences Over Late Amir Sheikh Nawaf

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at the Amiri Airport on Sunday King of Jordan Abdullah II, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, and the accompanying delegation who arrived in Kuwait to offer condolences on over the death of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

King Abdullah II offered condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and members of Al-Sabah family.

Amiri Diwan Affairs Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah received King Abdullah II and the accompanying delegation at the airport's ground. (end)

