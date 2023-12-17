               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Pres. Extends His Condolences Over Late Amir's Demise


12/17/2023 10:05:15 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev expressed in a statement on Sunday his condolences and sorrow over the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, which passed away yesterday.
In a statement received by KUNA, President Aliyev expressed deep sorrow to the Kuwaiti leadership, government, and people on the occasion. (end)
aa


MENAFN17122023000071011013ID1107610819

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search