Azerbaijan Pres. Extends His Condolences Over Late Amir's Demise

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev expressed in a statement on Sunday his condolences and sorrow over the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, which passed away yesterday. In a statement received by KUNA, President Aliyev expressed deep sorrow to the Kuwaiti leadership, government, and people on the occasion. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.