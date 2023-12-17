Venezuela: Demise Of Late Amir Great Loss For Int'l Community

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- The Republic of Venezuela expressed its deepest condolences on Sunday over the demise of His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah saying, "His demise is a great loss to international community."

Venezuelan Presidency said in a statement to KUNA, "On behalf of the Government and People of Venezuela, we extend our most heartfelt words of condolence to the Government and People of the sisterly nation of Kuwait and joins in the mourning for the physical departure of His Highness Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah."

The demise of His Highness the late Amir leaves a deep void in the international community, since with his nobility, humanistic vision and solidarity, he contributed to the formation of a more just and understanding world, the statement added.

The Venezuelan Government also expressed sentiments of solidarity and deep respect for the Royal Family and the fraternal Kuwaiti people.

Venezuela also congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for assuming power as Amir of the country, "a responsibility that we are certain that he will carry out with all pride and sincerity for the best interest of his people," the statement concluded. (end)

