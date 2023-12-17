Palestinian Pres. In Kuwait Offering Condolences Over Late Amir Sheikh Nawaf

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday at the Amiri Airport Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the accompanying delegation who are in Kuwait to offer condolences over the death of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Palestinian President also offered condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and members of Al-Sabah family.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received President Abbas and the accompanying delegation at the ground of the airport. (end)

