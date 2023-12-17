Israeli Shells Lebanese Border Towns

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, December 17 (Petra) -- The Israeli army Sunday bombed Lebanese border towns close to the UNIFIL position operating in southern Lebanon, according to security sources.A security officer told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) correspondent that the Israeli army bombed the towns of Mays al-Jabal, Hula, Marjayoun al-Labouneh, Taibe and Khallet al-Naml, noting that Israeli shells fell near one of the UNIFIL centres in the western sector.He reported that Israeli warplanes carried out raids on the Alma al-Shaab road and exploratory sorties over the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms and the Hasbaya region, all the way to the Western Bekaa.An Israeli drone launched missiles into an area between the towns of Yaroun and Maroun al-Ras and Jabal Balat between Maroun al-Ras and Aitaroun.