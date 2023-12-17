Cabinet Issues New Bylaws

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, Dec. 17 (Petra) - A Cabinet session held Sunday, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, decided to approve the mandating reasons for the draft Administrative Structure Bylaw for the Civil Service and Public Administration Commission for the year 2023.

The system aims to enable the new commission to carry out its regulatory and monitoring tasks and duties under the legislation regulating its work to ensure improvement of government performance and modernization and development of Jordan's public services and administration.

Additionally, the regulation aims to establish an organizational structure that regulates the commission's work procedures, defines tasks of its departments and units, and determines mechanism to ensure smooth internal communication and coordination.

The Council of Ministers also decided to approve the validating reasons for an amending Administrative Structure Bylaw of the Ministry of Agriculture for 2023.

The system comes in light of the issuance of Food Security Council Regulation No. (43) of 2023.

In another decision, the Council approved the rationale for the draft Administrative Structure Bylaw for the National Aid Fund (NAF) for 2023, aimed to merge some administrative units and creating new specialized organizational departments, which contributes to developing the organizational structure, raising performance level, and achieving NAF's goals.

Moreover, the Council approved the mandating reasons for an amending Insurance Coverage Bylaw of Social Security Corporation (SSC) for 2023, aimed to allow possibility of canceling installment interest on debtor establishments or reducing them by less than 5% to help default enterprises in settling and paying their debts.

On the financial area, the Council approved the validating reasons for an amending Financial Services Licensing and Accreditation Bylaw for Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) for 2023, and another amending JSC Service Fees and Allowances Bylaw for 2023, aimed to enable the body implement its obligations for electronic connectivity project and establish the remote trading mechanism in the financial market.