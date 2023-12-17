Jordan's Ambassador Presents Credentials To Croatian President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zagreb, December 17 (Petra) -- Qais Abu Dayyeh Sunday presented his credentials to the Croatian President, Zoran Milanovic, as an accredited non-resident ambassador of the Kingdom to the Republic of Croatia during a ceremony in Zagreb.Ambassador Abu Dayyeh conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah to President Milanovic and his wishes for progress and development for the Croatian people. In turn, President Milanovic asked Abu Dayyeh to convey his greetings to the King.President Milanovic said the Croatian government is "interested" in strengthening and developing its ties with Jordan, wishing the Kingdom and the Jordanian people continued progress and prosperity.