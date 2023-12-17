PM Addresses Cabinet, Highlights King's Efforts...1St & Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

He pointed out many lies are being spread on social media platforms, the latest of which alleges Jordan's involvement in transport arrangements. He categorically denied those allegations, saying that the transport arrangements governing and controlling the entry and exit of people and goods from the Kingdom through transit are the same arrangements that have been in place for decades and have not been changed or amended in any way recently or after October 7th.He underlined that the Jordanian government stands with the general national situation and the general international situation in the context of applying the necessary international pressure to "stop this killing, aggression, and the sinful crimes that Israel is committing against children, the elderly, civilians, and innocent people in Gaza, and to stop this impunity, towards which we have begun to see a change in attitudes regarding the crimes committed by Israel in violation of the international rules of the law and international humanitarian law.He highlighted King Adbullah's pioneering and major role in this outcome, in addition to the Jordanian diplomatic and political activity that was carried out by the government and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi.He pointed out that calls related to paralyzing economic activity, including strikes and other things, do not serve to support the people in Gaza in any way and only harm people's livelihoods and the economic situation.He said that any strike or activity is an expression aimed at political pressure to reach a certain position, stressing that "we have a completely united position between the leadership, the government, and the people." Thus, these calls are related to harming economic activities, the movement of economic activity, and people's livelihoods at a time when Jordan is still recovering from the repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic and the Ukrainian-Russian war.These calls, he underlined, would become a form of self-harm and produce weakness in the Jordanian internal front, which must be strong economically and socially so that it can be in a position to serve and provide the necessary aid to the people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including economic aid, despite the limited resources in Jordan."We always count on the citizen's awareness regarding these issues, and we support our economic, industrial, and commercial sectors in organizing the process of life regularly and steadily, especially since there are millions in Jordan who want to provide in-kind, monetary, and emotional support to our people in Palestine and Gaza. We encourage donating a day's work for the benefit of humanitarian activity and humanitarian support for our people in the Gaza Strip," he said.Khasawneh concluded his speech by emphasizing, "We must preserve our economy, our situation, and our social cohesion in a way that strengthens our hearts so that we remain able to defend our Arab issues, most notably the Palestinian cause, and work to support our people in Palestine so that they can achieve their legitimate rights, most prominently their right to self-determination through the establishment of their independent and sovereign state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, within the framework of the two-state solution."End