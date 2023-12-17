Jordanian Film Wins Gold Award At Tunisia Int'l Environmental Festival

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 17 (Petra) - The Jordanian film, dubbed, "With myself I started," won the first golden award at the 5th International Festival for Environmental Cinema in Gabes, Tunisia.Amal Jamil Madanat wrote and starred the film, which was directed by Lebanese director, Elie Nimri.35 documentary films participated in the festival's activities, which recently concluded its competitions in the Tunisian city of Gabes.In exclusive remarks to "Petra," the film's author and star, Amal Madanat, said the work reflects a personal experience in addressing environmental issues, starting from home, street, and city.She added: "I aimed to deliver a message about importance of preserving environment cleanliness. Each person must start by himself/herself to maintain our cities clean and picturesque.""Some people's behaviors left me with grief and sadness, then I decided to take the initiative and try to disseminate it in my surrounding area, " she pointed out.Madanat noted: "Success of the experience motivated me to record it in a documentary, believing in the role of art in serving society, highlighting people's issues and finding solutions to them."