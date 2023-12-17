Djibouti Pres. Offers Condolences Over Late Amir' Demise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh expressed in a statement on Sunday his condolences and sorrow over the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In a statement from Djibouti Presidential Office received by KUNA, President Guelleh expressed deep sorrow over the demise of late Amir, praising the positive changes that were witnessed in the country under his leadership.

President Guelleh added that the late Amir was experienced, respected, and committed to stability and security in the Arab world. (end)

