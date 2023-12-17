President El-Sisi Receives Credentials Of New Ambassadors To Egypt

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the credentials of a number of new Ambassadors to the Arab Republic of Egypt:
The Ambassador of The Kingdom of Bahrain, Ms. Fawzia bint Abdulla Zainal
The Ambassador of The Kingdom of Denmark, Ms. Anne Dorte Riggelsen
The Ambassador of The Republic of Korea, Mr. Kim Yong-Hyun
The Ambassador of The Republic of Austria, Mr. Georg Pöstinger
The Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mr. Thabet Subasic
The Ambassador of The Federative Republic of Brazil, Mr. Paulino Franco de Carvalho
The Ambassador of The Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mr. Peter Mollema
The Ambassador of The Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Salih Mutlu Şen
The Ambassador of The Republic of Latvia, Mr. Andris Razāns
The Ambassador of The Republic of Senegal, Mr. Kemoko Diakite
The Ambassador of Mexico, Ms. Rosaura Leonora Rueda Gutiérrez
The Ambassador of The Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mr. Al-Hussein Sidi Abdellah
The Ambassador of The State of Qatar, Mr. Tariq Ali Faraj Al-Ansari
The Ambassador of Romania, Ms. Olivia Toderean
The Ambassador of The Republic of Rwanda, Mr. Dan Munyuza
The Ambassador of People's Republic of Bangladesh, Ms. Samina Naz
The Ambassador of The United Republic of Tanzania, Mr. Richard Mutayoba Makanzo
The Ambassador of The People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Mr. Abdelaziz ben Ali Al-Sharif
The Ambassador of The Republic of Yemen, Mr. Khaled Mahfoudh Bahah
The Ambassador of The Kyrgyz Republic, Mr. Ulukbek Maripov
President El-Sisi welcomed the new Ambassadors to Egypt, wishing them success in their duties. The President confirmed Egypt's keenness on strengthening bilateral relations and on further promoting the ongoing coordination and consultations with their respective countries on various issues and dossiers of mutual interest.
