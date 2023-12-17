               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Khankendi Stadium Is Ready To Host Azerbaijan Football Cup Game (VIDEO)


12/17/2023 9:20:43 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The Khankendi city stadium is ready to host the Azerbaijan Football Cup game, relevant footage published on social networks, Trend reports.

As part of the Azerbaijan Cup, this stadium will host a match between Karabakh and MOIK.

The game will take place on December 21.

